PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews responded this afternoon to a fire in the 3300 block of Iowa Street in the Hill District.

The home suffered moderate damage in a smoky fire that spread from the first floor through the walls of the house.

The fire was brought under control within the hour and no one was injured.

However, crews were called back a short time later to assist with smoldering in the home’s roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting family members affected by the fire.

