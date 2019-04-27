Comments
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – Part of Route 30 in Allegheny County is closed following a multi-vehicle accident.
According to officials at Allegheny County, Route 30 eastbound between Clyde Avenue and Warren Drive will be temporarily closed while crews work to clear the scene.
Authorities say that there are injuries related to the accident.
