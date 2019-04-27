



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will stay below average this weekend while rain continues to saturate the region.

At sunrise temperatures in downtown Pittsburgh started at 41 degrees on Saturday morning, slightly below the average of 46 degrees.

The forecasted high for Saturday is 55 degrees, which is also well below the average of 67 degrees. Things will begin to warm up overnight as temperatures will begin to make a return to a more normal pattern next week.

The sunny start to Saturday will be dampened by rain showers moving into the region throughout the day.

Scattered showers will stick around overnight and into Sunday morning.

Forecasts show temperatures around 47 degrees at wake up on Sunday.

Rain will begin to move out of the region as the day progresses on Sunday.

Temperatures will climb to only 54 degrees, staying well below the average for this time of year.

Monday will begin the move to more seasonable temperatures with a forecasted high of 62 degrees. Next week several days are expected to eclipse 70 degrees.

The upside, temperatures will reach the mid to upper-70s this week. The downside, rain is forecasted for at least parts of most days this upcoming week.

