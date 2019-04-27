2019 STEELERS DRAFT Pittsburgh Selects TE Zach Gentry In 5th Round
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former University of Pittsburgh football player was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons Saturday.

Qadree Ollison was selected 152nd overall by Atlanta in the fifth round of the draft.

The 6-foot 1-inch tall, 228-pound running back is from Niagara Falls, New York.

He was a redshirt freshman at Pitt in 2014 and played four seasons for the Panthers beginning in 2015.

In 2018, he started all 14 games and totaled 1,213 years and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries, according to Pitt’s website.

