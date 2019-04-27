Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a fairly sunny Saturday, clouds and showers return for the late evening and overnight and linger through noon Sunday.
Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to mid 40s Saturday night and only recover into the mid to upper 50s again Sunday which is well below our normal high of 66.
Sunday afternoon brings drying and clearing skies which will last into Monday.
The next disturbance arrives late Monday afternoon bring showers again. Rain chances linger most every day next week but high temperatures warm into the 70s.
