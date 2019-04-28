PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever since former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president, Pittsburgh immediately took the national spotlight.

Biden’s first campaign rally of his 2020 presidential run will take place in Pittsburgh tomorrow afternoon at the Teamsters Hall in Lawrenceville, where he will be addressing what’s expected to be a large crowd.

The former Vice President and US senator from Delaware is a Scranton, Pa. native.

He is known for quoting his father, a former oil businessman turned car salesman, Biden often references his blue collar roots.

He plans on appealing to the labor roots in Pittsburgh tomorrow at the Teamsters Hall on Butler Street.

Biden was immediately endorsed by former Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

And this week on the KD-PG Sunday Edition, many political and former political heavyweights spoke not only about Joe Biden the politician, but the person.

Many consider him to be more bi-partisan in his approach and feel this will attract a broader reach of voters as he looks to face Donald Trump for the presidency in 2020.

While those on the Republican side of the aisle reference Joe Biden’s liberal voting record while a US Senator.

“Joe Biden just has a history of reaching across the line and if gets through the Democratic primary, he’ll get a lot of Republican votes,” said Ron Klink, former Pennsylvania Democratic Councilman.

“He has a long and distinguished history in the US Senate but he has been wrong on almost every foreign policy issue. If you look at the Osama Bin Ladin raid he told President Obama not to go on that raid,” Sam DeMarco At-Large Councilman, Republican Committee of Allegheny County told KDKA News.

Joe Biden has come to Pittsburgh many times in recent years to March in the St. Patrick’s and Labor Day Parades.

The union hall doors open tomorrow at 2 for candidate Joe Biden’s first campaign rally.

KDKA News has learned the president of the International Association of Firefighters will be in Pittsburgh tomorrow morning to make an important announcement before the Biden rally tomorow. The International Association of Firefighters represents some 300-thousand members across the country.