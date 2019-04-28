Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, the award for the National Hockey League player judged most valuable to his team.
The Penguins captain has been named a finalist for the award for the third time in the last four years and fifth time in the previous seven seasons.
Crosby won the Hart Trophy in 2007 and 2014.
Also nominated along with Crosby are the Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
Crosby finished the 2018-2019 season with 100 points, 35 goals and 65 assists in 79 games played.
He led the Penguins in assists and points.