ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one of three men stabbed in a northwestern Pennsylvania club over the weekend has died.
The Erie Times-News reports that the county coroner’s office says the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at UPMC Hamot. Deputy Coroner John Maloney says an autopsy is planned Monday.
Officers responding to The Culture in downtown Erie found a lot of blood at the scene and a trail of blood from the club to the sidewalk outside. Police were then told that three stabbing victims had been taken to UPMC Hamot by private vehicles.
Maloney said a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were treated and one was admitted to the hospital. One victim was wanted on an arrest warrant. Police were questioning several people in the stabbings.
