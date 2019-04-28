



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain will begin the day Sunday before clearing out of the area, but only for a short period of time.

A band of rain showers began to move into the region Saturday night and will stick around for most of the day Sunday.

Snowflakes are possible north of the I-80 corridor, but no accumulation is expected. However, much of the western Pennsylvania area will just experience rain.

Skies will break later in the day making for a pleasant evening under partly cloudy skies.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Temperatures on Sunday are still lingering below average, as highs will top out at 57 degrees.

Monday morning is forecasted to begin with clear skies before a line of rain showers moves into the region later in the afternoon just in time for the evening rush hour.

Temperatures will climb back to normal on Monday with a forecasted high of 69 degrees.

A big warmup is in store for the later portion of the week, including temperatures eclipsing 80 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.