PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain will begin the day Sunday before clearing out of the area, but only for a short period of time.

A band of rain showers began to move into the region Saturday night and will stick around for most of the day Sunday.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

Snowflakes are possible north of the I-80 corridor, but no accumulation is expected. However, much of the western Pennsylvania area will just experience rain.

Skies will break later in the day making for a pleasant evening under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures on Sunday are still lingering below average, as highs will top out at 57 degrees.

Monday morning is forecasted to begin with clear skies before a line of rain showers moves into the region later in the afternoon just in time for the evening rush hour.

Temperatures will climb back to normal on Monday with a forecasted high of 69 degrees.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

A big warmup is in store for the later portion of the week, including temperatures eclipsing 80 degrees.

