PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a somewhat gloomy and chilly weekend, we finally get warmer temperatures and at least some dry portions of the next few days if not a few rays of sunshine.
Lows overnight Sunday will cool into the upper 30s to lower 40s with clearing skies.
A few clouds roll back in Monday morning, but otherwise Monday will be nice during the day with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 60s by late afternoon.
The next disturbance moves in right around dinnertime Monday bringing a few more showers that will linger overnight.
Tuesday looks mainly dry in the morning with late afternoon showers again arriving on the scene but with temperatures in the lower 70s!
