PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police sources tell KDKA News one man is dead following a hit and run accident on Universal Road in Penn Hills.

The actual accident scene is blocked off In many different directions, this is just one of those road blockages, at the intersection of Hershey and Tilford Roads.

The Penn Hills Fire Department has the roads blocked off.

Police tell us the victim is a male in his 50s, often seen by police waking the road.

Police say he was hit by a car and then dragged a significant distance. Police say that man has died and there is so far no description of the car.

Lots of road closures as this accident investigation is under way.

The roads closed are Universal Road from Arsenal Cider House to the Universal Joint and Hershey and Tilford Roads to Universal.

The former Universal Fire Hall is expected to be where more information is to be released.