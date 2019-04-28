Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There have been reports of lack of service in the area for Verizon Wireless customers.
According to the Verzion Wireless Customer Service Twitter account, the Pittsburgh area is experiencing a network issue.
Thank you, Dave. Verizon Wireless is currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused for you. *KHS
— Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) April 28, 2019
