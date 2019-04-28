Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Verizon Wireless


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There have been reports of lack of service in the area for Verizon Wireless customers.

According to the Verzion Wireless Customer Service Twitter account, the Pittsburgh area is experiencing a network issue.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

