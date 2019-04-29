PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to uncover all that Shadyside has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream spot to a tea and coffee house.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Shadyside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream
Topping the list is Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and sandwiches. Located at 232 S. Highland Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp.
2. Choolaah Indian Bbq
Next up is Indian spot Choolaah Indian BBQ, situated at 6114 Centre Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
3. Acorn Pittsburgh
New American spot Acorn Pittsburgh is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5528 Walnut St., 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews.
4. Adda Coffee & Tea House
Adda Coffee & Tea House, a spot to score coffee and tea, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 110 Yelp reviews. Head over to 200 S. Highland Ave. to see for yourself.
