



— Visiting Central Lawrenceville, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Middle Eastern spot to a pizza joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Central Lawrenceville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dijlah Hookah Lounge

Topping the list is hookah bar and Middle Eastern spot Dijlah Hookah Lounge, which offers kebabs and more. Located at 4130 Butler St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

Start with stuffed grape leaves, a cheese board or a combination platter. Then try any number of wraps, burgers, falafel and other Middle Eastern dishes.

2. La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop

Next up is patisserie/cake shop La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop, situated at 4605 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to a variety of sweet treats, like pistachio macarons, the business offers a savory side, featuring quiche, sandwiches, foccacia and more. Take a loaf of fresh-baked bread to go.

3. Graziano’s Pizzeria

Graziano’s Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4109 Penn Ave., four stars out of 36 reviews.

Order from Graziano’s Famous Fish section of the menu, featuring one pound of breaded fresh fish and fries. Specialty sandwiches include fresh yellowfin tuna steak, grilled and topped with roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion and a special sauce.

4. Banh Mi & Ti

Banh Mi & Ti, a cafe and Vietnamese spot that offers bubble tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 231 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4502 Butler St. to see for yourself.

Yelpers are buzzing about the drunken beef sandwich and the Classy Chick bowl, with chicken, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, scallions, tomato and cucumber slices. The business offers take-out and delivery and is closed on Monday.