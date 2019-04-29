  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — Teens who want to be a part of a zombie movie with an anti-bullying theme will have their chance at a casting call in West Virginia next month.

Auditions for “Zombie High School,” starring Dean Cain, are being held May 11 at Bridgeport Middle School, where the film will be shot in mid-July.

The film’s website says there will be roles for about 50 people, ages 13 to 20, and for about 20 adults, ages 35 to 55.

Cain says that “anything we can do as parents to get more involved in the anti-bullying efforts in our own children’s schools is a good thing.”

A release says the film is expected to be available free of charge for use in schools, homes and organizations.

Jason Campbell of Morgantown is the film’s executive director.

For more information, visit this link.

