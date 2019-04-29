ERIE, Pa. (AP) – An appeals court has overturned the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a former northwestern Pennsylvania high school teacher in the strangulation death of a student more than four decades ago.
The Erie Times-News reports that a nine-judge Pennsylvania Superior Court panel Monday ordered a new degree of guilt hearing for former Strong Vincent High School teacher Raymond Payne.
Payne, now 81, pleaded guilty to a general count of murder in the 1975 strangulation death of 16-year-old Debbie Gama. A three-judge panel convicted him of first-degree murder after a hearing in which he argued guilt of only third-degree murder, or an unpremeditated killing with malice.
The Superior Court’s 6-3 decision cited DNA tests in 2014 that indicated that the defendant’s DNA didn’t match seminal fluid found on the body.
