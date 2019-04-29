  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:auto industry, Business Closure, Falcon Transport Co., General Motors, Lay Offs, Local News, Trucking, Youngstown Ohio


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A trucking company in Ohio that had been a mover of parts for the auto industry has abruptly closed.

Youngstown-based Falcon Transport Co. told its 550 workers over the weekend that it was immediately shutting down all operations.

The announcement comes about two months after General Motors stopped production at its assembly plant near Youngstown. Falcon Transport had close ties with the plant’s operation.

Falcon Transport hasn’t given a reason for its decision to close. It had been a family-run business until it was bought by a private equity firm in 2017.

Employees say they received a text on Saturday night telling them to stop the work they were doing for the company.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s