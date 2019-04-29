PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor and singer Hugh Jackman is coming to Pittsburgh in the fall.
The Academy Award-nominated superstar, known for his roles in “X-Men,” “Les Misérables,” “The Greatest Showman” and more, is kicking off an international tour in Europe next week.
With high demand for tickets, “The Man. The Music. The Show” Tour has just added 10 new dates in the United States, including a stop in Pittsburgh.
Jackman will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
He is set to sing hits from the classic “Les Misérables,” as well as songs from his new hit movie “The Greatest Showman” accompanied by a live orchestra.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m., but some pre-sales started today.
For more information, visit PPG Paints Arena’s website here, or visit www.hughjackmantheshow.com.