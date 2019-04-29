HAMLIN, Pa. (AP) — A crash in northwestern Pennsylvania has left four Pittsburgh residents dead, including two children.
The two-vehicle crash in Hamlin occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.
State police say 30-year-old Ashley Smith was driving an SUV northbound on Route 219 when she traveled into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Michael Clawson, of Mount Jewett.
Smith and her three passengers – 31-year-old Teonna Herring, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene. The children’s names haven’t been disclosed, and authorities have not said if they were related to either Smith or Herring.
Clawson suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, but further details on his condition were not released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)