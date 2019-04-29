Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The website the federal government uses to rate nursing homes has just been updated to better serve consumers.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is using a scale from one to five stars for its “Nursing Home Compare” website.
In Allegheny County, eight facilities received a five-star rating, and three local facilities were given a one star rating.
The local five-star homes are:
- Harmony physical Rehabilitation in Monroeville
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Brighton Heights
- North Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pine
- Providence Point Healthcare Residence in Scott
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Transitional Unit
- UPMC McKeesport Long Term Care Facility
- Vincentian de Marillac in Stanton Heights
- West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moon
For more information, visit Nursing Home Compare by clicking this link.