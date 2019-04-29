  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Local TV, Nursing Homes, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The website the federal government uses to rate nursing homes has just been updated to better serve consumers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is using a scale from one to five stars for its “Nursing Home Compare” website.

In Allegheny County, eight facilities received a five-star rating, and three local facilities were given a one star rating.

The local five-star homes are:

  • Harmony physical Rehabilitation in Monroeville
  • Little Sisters of the Poor in Brighton Heights
  • North Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pine
  • Providence Point Healthcare Residence in Scott
  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Transitional Unit
  • UPMC McKeesport Long Term Care Facility
  • Vincentian de Marillac in Stanton Heights
  • West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moon

For more information, visit Nursing Home Compare by clicking this link.

