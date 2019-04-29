  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police department in Ohio is looking for a missing K9.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says that Ilka was playing with Deputy Rick Torchick on Jackson Road in Pickway County yesterday.

Ilka spotted a deer and took off after the deer, and hasn’t been seen since. The area is just outside of Laurelville, Ohio.

Sheriff’s deputies say she was wearing a chain choker collar when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.

