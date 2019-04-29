KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident that left one person with extensive injuries to her neck, head, and brain.

State Police say the victim got out of her car to search for ghosts with her friends around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Little Germany and Campbells Run Roads. The suspect — described as a middle-aged white woman with brown hair — then pulled her car in, parking behind the victim’s car. Police say she began to yell at the group of friends, telling them to move off the road.

At this point, according to police, the victim was standing at the driver’s side of her vehicle. After words were exchanged, the suspect accelerated and smashed her car into the driver’s side rear bumper of the victim’s car. Police say the suspect accelerated again, this time striking the victim with her vehicle. The victim was dragged by the suspect’s car for 20 to 30 feet before falling off.

Police say the victim was found in screaming in pain in the middle of the road, suffering from extensive injuries to her neck, head and brain.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 206 or 2007 burgundy or light-colored Ford Focus with a missing passenger-side mirror and damage to the front passenger side. State Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Trooper Barnhart at 724-534-2011.