



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List for the second straight year.

We have placed LB Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/PUP list. MORE: https://t.co/JBQcVJSAg4 pic.twitter.com/g0EY0BLqZ7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2019

Being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List means Shazier won’t count against the Steelers’ 90-man off-season roster.

Shazier was injured making a tackle back in December of 2017 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier has made it no secret that he wants to play again and continues to work on his rehabilitation.

Earlier this month Shazier posted a video of his progress, showing him taking a box job with one of his physical trainers.

“I definitely want to play,” said Shazier during a media tour during Super Bowl in January. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go. I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”