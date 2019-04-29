PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List for the second straight year.
Being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List means Shazier won’t count against the Steelers’ 90-man off-season roster.
Shazier was injured making a tackle back in December of 2017 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shazier has made it no secret that he wants to play again and continues to work on his rehabilitation.
Earlier this month Shazier posted a video of his progress, showing him taking a box job with one of his physical trainers.
“I definitely want to play,” said Shazier during a media tour during Super Bowl in January. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go. I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”