PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County resident has been diagnosed with measles.

The Allegheny County Health Department said Tuesday that an adult, who is not vaccinated, was treated and discharged from the UPMC Shadyside emergency room on Monday and is currently recovering at home.

The resident recently traveled internationally, and this case is not linked to any ongoing measles outbreak in the United States.

This is the first case of measles reported in Allegheny County so far this year.

UPMC is notifying and evaluating patients and staff who may have come in contact with the individual when they were at the hospital.

According to the Health Department, the resident was potentially contagious starting on Thursday and potential exposures may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Giant Eagle Market District (5550 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI (5631 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.



The Health Department says anyone who has been exposed would start showing symptoms between now and May 20. Anyone who may have been exposed and is susceptible to measles or showing symptoms is urged to contact their primary care provider immediately and notify them that you may have been exposed to measles.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

The measles vaccine is available at the Health Department’s immunization clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

