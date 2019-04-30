PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office say a woman who was arrested early Tuesday morning at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building had a gun in her purse.

According to the sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Tiffany Towns of Pittsburgh’s North Side came to the courthouse around 2:30 a.m. in order to obtain a Protection from Abuse Order.

While waiting for the PFA, officials say they discovered a warrant for Towns’ arrest on charges of retail theft from November 2018.

After being taken into custody, authorities say Towns told sheriff’s deputies that she was carrying a loaded handgun in her purse.

The deputies searched her and found a Glock 19 with a fully loaded magazine.

Investigators say courthouse security told them the gun was not visible when it passed through the X-ray scanner when she entered the building.

In addition to the charges she was wanted on, officials say Towns will also face counts of possession of a firearm or other weapon in a court facility.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.