(AP) — A Jewish civil rights group says anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. remained near a record-high level last year, partially fueled by a sharp increase in physical assaults.
The Anti-Defamation League released its annual census of attacks on Jewish people and institutions on Tuesday, three days after a gunman killed a woman and wounded a rabbi and two others at a Southern California synagogue.
The New York-based group counted 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents in 2018, a 5% decrease from 1,986 incidents reported in 2017. The 2017 total was the highest tally ADL counted in more than two decades.
ADL counted 59 victims of anti-Semitic assaults in 2018, up from 21 in 2017.
Last year’s tally included the 11 people killed and two congregants wounded during a gunman’s shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
