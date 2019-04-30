  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONACA (KDKA) — A traffic stop prompted a police chase early Tuesday morning in Beaver County.

According to Beaver County emergency officials, police tried to pull over a vehicle on Route 51 in Monaca around 6:30 a.m., but the suspect took off.

A police chase ensued.

Two police cruisers, one from Center Township Police and the other from Aliquippa Police, were hit.

The chase ended on Chapel Road in Center Township.

As a result, Chapel Way was blocked between Colonial Way and Shadyside Drive.

Officials have not yet said why officers were pulling the vehicle over.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

