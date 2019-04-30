MONACA (KDKA) — A traffic stop prompted a police chase early Tuesday morning in Beaver County.
According to Beaver County emergency officials, police tried to pull over a vehicle on Route 51 in Monaca around 6:30 a.m., but the suspect took off.
A police chase ensued.
NOW: Several police from different departments in Beaver Co. are at a scene on Chapel Way. A vehicle that crashed was just towed away. We believe it may have been a police chase. We’re working to learn more. Live report at 7:30 on @PittsburghsCW #KDKA pic.twitter.com/WjHsZdB19c
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) April 30, 2019
Two police cruisers, one from Center Township Police and the other from Aliquippa Police, were hit.
The chase ended on Chapel Road in Center Township.
Due to a police chase and accident in Center Township, Beaver County, Chapel Way is blocked between Colonial Way and Shadyside Dr. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UBhIsIpfj3
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) April 30, 2019
As a result, Chapel Way was blocked between Colonial Way and Shadyside Drive.
Officials have not yet said why officers were pulling the vehicle over.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.