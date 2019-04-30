PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forget New York. The best pizza in the country is right here in Pittsburgh.
That’s according to the 28th World Pizza Championship, which awarded Caliente Pizza & Draft House with the best pizza in America title, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Specifically, it’s a pan pizza topped with porchetta, rapini and cheese that’s stolen hearts — the pizza Mee-Maw, made by Caliente regional chef Eric von Hansen.
Mr. von Hansen attended the three-day event in Parma, Italy with Caliente owner Nick Bogacz. The two had been invited by 13-time World Pizza champion Tony Gemignani to join his World Pizza Champions team. It wasn’t the first time Mr. von Hansen and Bogacz have competed together — the pair were named named World Pizza Champions three years in a row at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.
Contestants from 42 countries competed in 12 divisions during the championship from April 9 to April 11. There were 160 entries from Americans, but Mr. von Hansen and Nick Bogacz were the only Pittsburghers, reports the Post-Gazette. The two competed in several events, but only Mr. von Hansen’s pizza Mee-Maw won the title of best pizza in America.
The Post-Gazette says a limited number of the award-winning pizzas will be available at all five Caliente locations — Bloomfield, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, Aspinwall and Monroeville — starting Wednesday.