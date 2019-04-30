PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of National Italian Ice Day this Friday, Rita’s is offering customers one free Italian Ice — and a chance to win free ice for a year!
Pennsylvania is the frozen treat brand’s home-state — Gov. Tom Wolf even declared May 3 as Italian Ice Day. So, customers can simply download Rita’s app to receive a free regular-sized Italian ice this Friday.
For a chance to win free ice for an entire year, fans must enter “Rita’s Big Ice-dea Sweepstakes.” First, they must brainstorm what they think the next perfect flavor of Italian Ice would be. Then, they can submit their idea on Rita’s Facebook page.
Rita’s will be accepting submissions from now until June 7. One flavor genius, announced on June 24, will be selected as the winner — receiving a year’s worth of vouchers for free Italian Ice. To see the official rules for the sweepstakes, click here.