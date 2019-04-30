  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Free Rita's, Freebies, Local TV, National Italian Ice Day, Pittsburgh News, Rita's Italian Ice, Sweepstakes


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of National Italian Ice Day this Friday, Rita’s is offering customers one free Italian Ice — and a chance to win free ice for a year!

Pennsylvania is the frozen treat brand’s home-state — Gov. Tom Wolf even declared May 3 as Italian Ice Day. So, customers can simply download Rita’s app to receive a free regular-sized Italian ice this Friday.

For a chance to win free ice for an entire year, fans must enter “Rita’s Big Ice-dea Sweepstakes.” First, they must brainstorm what they think the next perfect flavor of Italian Ice would be. Then, they can submit their idea on Rita’s Facebook page.

Rita’s will be accepting submissions from now until June 7. One flavor genius, announced on June 24, will be selected as the winner — receiving a year’s worth of vouchers for free Italian Ice. To see the official rules for the sweepstakes, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s