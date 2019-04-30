  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever wish you could get paid to nap? This summer could be your chance.

Mattress Firm is looking for a “snoozetern” — it’s like an intern, except this time, sleeping on the job isn’t frowned upon. In addition to napping and testing out beds, Mattress Firm says “snoozeterns” will do other tasks like creating social media posts that highlight their unique experience interning at the mattress company.

Mattress Firm says some of the requirements include:
-Being “proficient in napping, regardless of the time day”
-An ability to create and edit short videos through software like Animoto, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro
-A schedule that allows them to start mid-May

The internship, which is paid, will be based at “BEDQuarters” in Houston. “Snoozeterns” must be age 18 or older and must work 30 hours per week, according to Mattress Firm.

For more information and to apply, click here.

