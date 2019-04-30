  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home.

The Tribune-Review reports that Thomas Wells was arraigned Monday on two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.

McKeesport Police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.

The mother told police in early February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box set up with a memorial in the mother’s bedroom.

Authorities say Wells denied flushing the ashes during a conversation with his mother. But she claims Wells later said he would flush her remains down a toilet.

