MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home.
The Tribune-Review reports that Thomas Wells was arraigned Monday on two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.
McKeesport Police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.
The mother told police in early February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box set up with a memorial in the mother’s bedroom.
Authorities say Wells denied flushing the ashes during a conversation with his mother. But she claims Wells later said he would flush her remains down a toilet.
