PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mac and cheese lovers, get ready for your new favorite festival.
The Pittsburgh Mac And Cheese Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Highmark Stadium. There will be two sessions — one at 12:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.
There will be more than 30 kinds of mac and cheese to sample, and festival-goers will be able to vote for Pittsburgh’s best mac and cheese.
Craft beers, wines and ciders will also be served.
More details on live bands and entertainment will be announced at a later date.
- For more details, click here.
Tickets start at $20 for entry.
General admissions tickets cost $40 and get you 10 mac-and-cheese food tickets and one full-size beverage.
For $55, you can purchase a VIP ticket, which gets you access to a private VIP area and private bathrooms, among other perks.