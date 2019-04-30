



— Senior dogs who haven’t been adopted now have a place to call home.

Shep’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened a few weeks ago in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Mo., WDAF-TV reported.

Founder Russell Clothier said he came up with the idea after he started volunteering at shelters and saw elderly dogs having a difficult time getting adopted.

“Why are you still here?” Clothier said. “We need to get you out of here. You need to be spending your golden days in retirement.”

Clothier bought a house and renovated it. He added special dog showers and kennels for around 20 dogs. There is also a large yard for them to wander around.

“Their first eight to 10 years they’ve been in a home, and suddenly their home is gone,” he said. “To be able to give them that feeling again and make their remaining years a golden time for them, it makes all of us feel good.”

Clothier said giving them a home not only helps dogs, but shelters as well.

“Even if we’re not taking dogs directly from the public, every dog that we take from a shelter or a rescue opens up another spot for a dog to come in,” Clothier said. “We’re trying to help throughout the community.”

Shep’s Place is looking for volunteers, but will gladly accept donations and has a wish list for its biggest needs.