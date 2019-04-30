  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under: West Mifflin


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in West Mifflin.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. along Kennywood Boulevard.

According to emergency officials, at least one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated.

That person’s condition has not been released.

Both vehicles involved sustained serious damage.

Traffic was being directed around the area for a time, Kennywood Boulevard is now back open

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

