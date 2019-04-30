WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in West Mifflin.
The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. along Kennywood Boulevard.
Two vehicle crash on Kennywood Boulevard. Serious damage done to both vehicles. Firefighters directing traffic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jv7SkhVrlD
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 30, 2019
According to emergency officials, at least one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated.
That person’s condition has not been released.
Both vehicles involved sustained serious damage.
Update: Firefighters tell me one injured, taken to the hospital. Kennywood Boulevard back open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/spvO4HwFzL
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 30, 2019
Traffic was being directed around the area for a time, Kennywood Boulevard is now back open
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.