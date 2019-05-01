  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lindsay Ward
BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — One person has died following an early morning ATV crash in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Market and Spring Streets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Debris from the crash and markings made by police investigators could be seen on the sidewalk.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

Also, officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police were on scene for several hours, but have since reopened the streets.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

