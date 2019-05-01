



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are searching for two brothers wanted in connection to burglary and drug cases.

According to police, 23-year-old Dasonte White was involved in a residential burglary in Edgewood on April 24. He is also wanted in connection to other burglaries.

Police searched his home and found more than one pound of marijuana, eight ounces of cocaine and $24,000.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Dasonte White and 26-year-old Devonte White, Dasonte’s brother.

Dasonte White is facing charges of receiving stolen property. Devonte White is facing charges of possession of narcotics.

Police say both are known to frequent Wilkinsburg, Swissvale and the East End neighborhoods of Pittsburgh.

Dasonte White is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. Devonte White is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 275 pounds.

Anyone who sees either man should call 911 immediately. Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.