KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — An armed Missouri man accused of threatening President Donald Trump during a traffic stop in West Virginia has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Eric Leonardo Charron, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Preston County Magistrate Court to reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was given credit for 36 days served.

State police say Charron was going 130 mph (209 kph) on Interstate 68 when he was pulled over March 27.

A trooper said in a criminal complaint that the 42-year-old Charron claimed to be running late to a dinner with Trump and also wanted “to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone.”

The trooper says a vehicle search turned up a handgun, ammunition and gunpowder.

