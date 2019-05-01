  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Goodwill of Southwestern PA, Job Fair, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will be holding a job and resource fair on Pittsburgh’s North Side on May 8 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Pittsburgh’s North Side Nova Place.

Job-seekers can meet with employers from a variety of industries, attending career development workshops and connect with community service providers.

There will also be a pre-workshop at 1:00 p.m. “How to Get the Most Out of a Career Expo” where attendees can learn how to network with employers and discuss their skills.

Walk-ins are encouraged.

Registration for the pre-workshop is required at this link.

