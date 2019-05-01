PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning Monday May 6, the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will be reconstructing a portion of Grant Street due to the deteriorated condition of the bricks.
All the bricks within the project limits will be replaced, along with parts of the concrete subbase. When the brick replacement gets underway, the outbound lanes of Grant Street between Seventh and Liberty avenues will be closed for two months beginning May 6 at 9:00 a.m. and will reopen on July 3 at 9:00 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the inbound lanes of Grant Street. Posted detours will be provided and buses will be rerouted.
This is the first year of a multi-year investment to repair Grant Street, one of the components of the city’s $20 million street resurfacing budget for 2019.