  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concert, Jonas Brothers, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, PPG Paints Arena


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jonas Brothers have reunited, and now they’re hitting the road with a stop in Pittsburgh.

Kevin, Joe and Nick’s “Happiness Begins Tour” will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 3, 2019.

The brothers relaunched their group earlier this year with the new song “Sucker,” and a music video starring the wives of Kevin and Nick and Joe’s girlfriend.

Their new album, also called “Happiness Begins,” will be out on June 7.

Last month, the brothers surprised fans with an impromptu concert at a Penn State bar. Fans packed Champs Downtown, a bar located in State College, to see them after they announced on social media they would be performing.

Tickets are set to go on sale for the “Happiness Begins Tour” next Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. And pre-sales begin on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

The tour’s opening acts will be Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

For more information, visit PPG Paints Arena’s website at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s