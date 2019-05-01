



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jonas Brothers have reunited, and now they’re hitting the road with a stop in Pittsburgh.

Kevin, Joe and Nick’s “Happiness Begins Tour” will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 3, 2019.

The brothers relaunched their group earlier this year with the new song “Sucker,” and a music video starring the wives of Kevin and Nick and Joe’s girlfriend.

Their new album, also called “Happiness Begins,” will be out on June 7.

Last month, the brothers surprised fans with an impromptu concert at a Penn State bar. Fans packed Champs Downtown, a bar located in State College, to see them after they announced on social media they would be performing.

Tickets are set to go on sale for the “Happiness Begins Tour” next Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. And pre-sales begin on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @jonasbrothers are heading out on the Happiness Begins Tour with @BebeRexha and Jordan McGraw and they’re coming to @PPGPaintsArena on September 3rd!

Register NOW for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/LyE341mhVJ pic.twitter.com/LPwOtLZKbr — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 1, 2019

The tour’s opening acts will be Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

For more information, visit PPG Paints Arena’s website at this link.