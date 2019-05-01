



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The grief has been intense for a family after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Penn Hills earlier this week.

Joseph Morris, 51, was walking in Penn Hills around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on Hershey Road and dragged about half a mile to Universal Road.

The driver of the suspect car sped off, and Morris died at the scene.

Police said at the time, Morris was walking back home after finishing work as a cleaner at a Duquesne Light facility.

His family says Morris was conscientious about his work and held down a second job.

They said despite his mental illness, he led a very structured, disciplined and simple lifestyle.

“He wanted to be self-sufficient and took care of himself. If you got to know him, he was a great guy, would do just about anything. I know people say that all the time, but he genuinely was that. I mean, he was the glue that held a big chunk of our family together,” Lee Morris, the victim’s brother, said.

Joseph Morris was the third son of seven Morris children. He loved to walk and loved window shopping.

“If you want to know about Joe Morris and his character, it started when he was 9 years old. My mother had me, and she gave me up for adoption. I should have died. I shouldn’t have survived the birth. And he told his mother that, you are not giving my sister away. They brought me home, and he named me. That sums him up,” Lisa Morris, the victim’s sister, said.

Police have released a photo of the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run accident.

The exact make and model are not known.

Anonymous donors have posted a $12,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

“I would like whoever was involved and knows anything about this to please come forward to bring some closure to the family,” Patricia Verbanic, the victim’s sister, said.

