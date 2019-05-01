Filed Under:Billboard, Local TV, Mount Washington, Mt. Washington, National Flag Foundation, Pittsburgh News


MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A new advertisement has taken over the billboard on Mt. Washington.

The sign previously featured an ad for Sprint, but, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the company’s agreement with Lamar Advertising expired.

(Photo Credit: Greg Benedict/KDKA)

Lamar Advertising then turned the National Flag Foundation.

Foundation administrator Alicia L. MunzPhelps told the Post-Gazette that the billboard owner offered to display an image of the American flag on a pro bono basis.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The future of the billboard itself is tied up in Commonwealth Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s