Comments
MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A new advertisement has taken over the billboard on Mt. Washington.
The sign previously featured an ad for Sprint, but, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the company’s agreement with Lamar Advertising expired.
Lamar Advertising then turned the National Flag Foundation.
Foundation administrator Alicia L. MunzPhelps told the Post-Gazette that the billboard owner offered to display an image of the American flag on a pro bono basis.
The future of the billboard itself is tied up in Commonwealth Court.