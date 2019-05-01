HARRIBURG (KDKA) — PennDOT announced today and update on the status of their photo licensing services.
All Photo licensing services are again available statewide, but some customers processed today may have received a driver’s license or identification card with the word “interim.”
This tag is valid of 15 days and can be used like all other driver’s license or ID cards within that valid period.
The 15-day interim tag is used to protect against identity theft and ensure that a customer’s photograph does not match another in their database.
Customers with interim licenses and IDs should expect to receive their permanent product in the mail within 15 business days. If they do not, they can contact the PennDOT Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300.