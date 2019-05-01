



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the first 80 degree day of the year.

Expect partly cloudy skies with most of the day dry. The best chance for rain will actually come in the way of weak storm chances that are expected to arrive after 8 p.m. Large hail and gusty wind is the main concern. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says we may even see a brief tornadic spin-up.

The Storm Prediction Center has our chance at less than 2%, so any tornado chance is tiny.

The active weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. While rain could impact the Pittsburgh Marathon, it does look like the chance for severe weather is ~0%.

For today, expect strong winds out of the south to the southwest that will push highs into the mid to low 80s. Gusty non-convective winds could top 30mph. The best chance for rain comes as a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. Smiley says he can’t rule out severe weather, including large hail and destructive wind today.

We will have another chance at severe weather on Thursday as the backside of this system sweeps through.

Things should get going during the evening hours again, leaving most of the day nice and dry. Highs on Thursday likely will be just shy of 80 degrees. Smiley is forecasting a high of 78 degrees. A cold front pushes through before 10 a.m. on Friday in Pittsburgh (as late as 1 p.m. for places like Bedford County), and as the front sweeps through, rain chances should come to an end for the day.

The front stalls just south of Western Pennsylvania on Saturday morning. A mid-level low is expected to ride the front just south of us. This will put us in the wrap around precipitation area. This means first that no severe weather is expected, maybe a rumble of thunder; and second that rain showers and windy conditions should be expected for at least parts of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

