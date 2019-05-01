



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seniors will need a photo ID Connect Card to ride the bus or the T for free starting next year.

That’s according to the post-gazette.

Right now, seniors can use their Medicare card to ride for free.

But after Jan. 1, our news partners of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they’ll need one of the new cards.

The Port Authority started issuing the new cards this week.

You can apply for one at the Downtown Service Center or several other locations throughout the county.

For a list, visit the Port Authority’s website at this link.