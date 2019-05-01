  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Connect Card, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seniors will need a photo ID Connect Card to ride the bus or the T for free starting next year.

That’s according to the post-gazette.

Right now, seniors can use their Medicare card to ride for free.

But after Jan. 1, our news partners of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they’ll need one of the new cards.

The Port Authority started issuing the new cards this week.

You can apply for one at the Downtown Service Center or several other locations throughout the county.

For a list, visit the Port Authority’s website at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s