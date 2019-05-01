PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a dessert perfect for both the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo.
Chocolate Tart with Cinnamon Spiced Pecans
Pecans:
- Nonstick vegetable oil spray
- 1 large egg white
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon golden brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 ½ cups pecan halves
Crust:
- 1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs (about half of one 9-ounce package cookies, finely ground in processor)
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 1 3.1-ounce disk Mexican chocolate (such as Ibarra), chopped
- ¼ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Lightly sweetened whipped cream
For Pecans: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray rimmed baking sheet with nonstick spray. Whisk all ingredients except pecans in medium bowl. Stir in pecans. Spread in single layer on sheet, rounded side up. Bake until just browned and dry, about 30 minutes. Cool on sheet. Separate nuts, removing excess coating. (Can be made 2 days ahead. Store airtight at room temperature.)
For Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blend first 4 ingredients in processor. Add melted butter; process until crumbs are moistened. Press crumbs into 9-inch-diameter tart pan with removable bottom, to within 1/8 inch of top. Bake until set, about 20 minutes. Cool on rack.
For Filling: Bring cream to simmer in medium saucepan. Remove from heat. Add chocolates; whisk until melted. Add butter, 1 piece at a time; whisk until smooth. Whisks in vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Pour filling into crust. Chill until filling begins to set, about 15 to 20 minutes. Arrange nuts in concentric circles atop tart. Chill until set, about 4 hours. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover loosely with foil and keep chilled.)
Serve tart with whipped cream.
Servings: 8 to 10