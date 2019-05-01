ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in needs announced today a donation of $601,000 to local Feeding America food banks to provide hunger relief to kids in the states Sheetz operates, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

1-in-6 children in the United States are food insecure and may not know where they will get their next meal. The $601,000 donation from Sheetz For the Kids will help provide six million meals for children and will become part of a new annual commitment to Feeding America.

“Sheetz and Sheetz For the Kidz have always been passionate about helping youth that live in the communities we serve,” said Sheetz For the Kidz Executive Director Sarah Piper. “For more than 27 years, our employees have helped underprivileged children have a brighter holiday season through Sheetz For the Kidz. This new program takes the community support of our stores to the next level as we are very excited to start our partnership with Feeding America. Thanks to the fundraising efforts led by our employees and the generous support of our customers and business partners, we have the ability to broaden our connection with the communities we serve.”

Sheetz also helps to fight childhood hunger in the communities they are in through their “Made-to-Share” program that rescues food from their stores and donates it to Feeding America member food banks.

“The number of children who struggle with hunger concerns our company greatly and we cannot sit back while children in our communities have difficulty obtaining their next meal,” said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz. “Without adequate food and nutrition, children are unable to reach their full potential. We are deeply committed to helping children facing hunger and are proud that this donation from our corporate charity will go directly toward helping them fight, and win, this battle.”