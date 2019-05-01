  • KDKA TVOn Air

BAYTOWN, Tx. (KDKA) — State Representative Briscoe Cain (R-Bayton) filed HB 4364 On March 8, calling for recipients of food stamps to be banned from purchasing soda, candy and other junk foods.

The bill defines energy drinks, sweetened beverage, carbonated beverages, potato or corn chips and cookies among the things that couldn’t be purchased through the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).

Coffee, fruit juice and vegetable juice were not included in the bill’s outline for bans.

You can read the full bill here.

