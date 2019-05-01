PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Torah mantle honoring the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims was dedicated and placed upon the synagogue’s regularly-read Torah on Tuesday.
The mantle was specially commissioned by the Cantors Assembly, an international association of cantors. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers has served as a trustee on its executive council.
The gift was supported by 40 of Myers’ colleagues as a demonstration of love, support and remembrance.
Eleven gold stars on the mantle represent the 11 people killed in the shooting.
Colored circles on the mantle represent the “river” of comfort that flowed from all over the world to the Squirrel Hill community.
The Torah mantle will travel to synagogues across the country before eventually returning to the Tree of Life Synagogue.