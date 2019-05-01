Comments
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Murrysville Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to track down and round up some cows that have gone on the run.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, the Black Angus cows are loose in the area of School Road South and Boxcartown Road.
Police say they are unable to catch them or find out who owns them.
They are asking anyone with information on the owners to give them a call at 724-327-2100 ext. 200, or dial 911.
The Tribune Review reports a car driving on School Road South struck one of the cows on Monday night. No one was hurt, including the cow.
There have been multiple reports recently of loose cows on that road, the Trib reports.
